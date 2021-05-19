US to Face Gas Prices Fluctuation Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend - AAA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Motorists in the US East Coast may face another week of "some fluctuation" in gas prices initially caused by the cyberattack against the Colonial Pipeline, as the country heads into a long Memorial Day weekend in late May, American automobile Association (AAA) spokesperson Janette McGee told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The stabilization as stations are re-fueled is positive, but we do expect some fluctuation in the lead up to Memorial Day weekend next week," McGee said.

When the Colonial Pipeline went offline on May 7 due to a cyberattack, the national average price was $2.95 per gallon, she added.

"Since then it has jumped to $3.04. However, it has held steady at this price point since this past Saturday [May 15]," she noted.

The national average jumped eight cents during this past week, but states like Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina faced prices jump of up to 21 cents, AAA said in a separate statement.

The AAA estimates that some 34 million Americans will travel during Memorial Day weekend from May 27 to May 31. That is a 52 percent increase compared to last summer, but nearly 9 percent below pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

A ransomware attack prompted Colonial Pipeline to shut down operations on May 7 with the system not resuming normal operations until May 15.

The pipeline, stretching more than 5,000 miles from refineries on the Gulf of Mexico coast, supplies nearly half the gasoline on the US East Coast, along with jet fuel and heating oil. Short supplies combined with panic buying caused many stations to run out of gas.