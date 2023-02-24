US to Host High-Level Meeting of 'Financial Ramstein' in April - Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal

A high-level meeting of a multi-donor coordination platform dubbed "Financial Ramstein," aimed at providing financial assistance to Ukraine, will take place in Washington in early April, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) A high-level meeting of a multi-donor coordination platform dubbed "Financial Ramstein," aimed at providing financial assistance to Ukraine, will take place in Washington in early April, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday.

"A high-level meeting of 'Financial Ramstein' will take place in Washington in early April during the meetings of the IMF (International Monetary Fund) and the World Bank. We will discuss long-term cooperation in five areas: financing of the budget debt, a program for speedy recovery, large recovery or 'Marshall Plan for Ukraine,' seizure of Russia's frozen assets and war risk insurance," Shmyhal told the Ukrainian edition of Forbes.

The first meeting of "Financial Ramstein," created by the G7 countries, took place in January. The platform is designed to operate in three main areas: continuous short-term and long-term support to Ukraine, international financing and coordination of reforms, and development of the private sector.