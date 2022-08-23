US to Host Indo-Pacific Economic Ministerial in Los Angeles September 8-9 - Trade Office

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) The United States will host an economic ministerial with government officials from the Indo-Pacific region on September 8 and 9, the US Trade Representative's office said on Tuesday.

"United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai and United States Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo today announced that they will co-host an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) Ministerial in Los Angeles, California on September 8-9, 2022," the US Trade Representative's office said in a press release.

Tai and Raimondo will have meetings with ministers attending the conference that will focus on trade, supply chains, clean energy, and tax and anti-corruption, the release said.

The Biden administration is seeking to deepen economic ties in the Indo-Pacific by fueling economic activity and investment in the region, the release said.

The Biden administration previously hosted virtual ministerials with more than a dozen Indo-Pacific partners in May and July, the release said.

