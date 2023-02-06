US to Impose 200% Tariff on Russian Aluminum - Reports

The United States plans to impose a 200% tariff on Russian aluminum as early as this week, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) The United States plans to impose a 200% tariff on Russian aluminum as early as this week, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The tariff has been under consideration for months, with Moscow allegedly dumping aluminum in the US market, the sources added.