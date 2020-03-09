US to Issue Advisory Warning Anyone Violating Sanctions on Iranian Oil - State Department

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States will soon issue an advisory warning anyone purchasing Iranian oil in violation of US sanctions, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Counter Threat Finance and Sanctions David Peyman said during remarks at a think tank event on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The United States will soon issue an advisory warning anyone purchasing Iranian oil in violation of US sanctions, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Counter Threat Finance and Sanctions David Peyman said during remarks at a think tank event on Monday.

"We will target and designate anybody that stores Iranian oil, petro chemicals, or refined petroleum in violation of US sanctions no matter where they are, and we will soon be announcing a sanctions advisory on exactly that topic on the risk private sector companies face and others face in storing Iranian oil in violation of US sanctions," Peyman said during a Foundation for Defense of Democracies event.