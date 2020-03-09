US to Issue Advisory Warning Anyone Violating Iran Oil Sanctions - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The United States will soon issue an advisory warning anyone purchasing Iranian oil in violation of US sanctions, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Counter Threat Finance and Sanctions David Peyman said during remarks at a think tank event on Monday.

"We will target and designate anybody that stores Iranian oil, petro chemicals, or refined petroleum in violation of US sanctions no matter where they are, and we will soon be announcing a sanctions advisory on exactly that topic on the risk private sector companies face and others face in storing Iranian oil in violation of US sanctions," Peyman said during a Foundation for Defense of Democracies event.

Peyman said the United States will also soon issue a global advisory to warn ships that turn off transponders to hide their locations in order to circumvent US sanctions. He also urged ship captains to take photos of any illegal ship-to-ship transfers of sanctioned oil they come across.

In May 2018, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with Iran and re-introduced wide-ranging sanctions against Tehran, including sanctions on the oil production sector.

The United States has vowed to drive Iran's oil exports down to zero and demanded that other countries stop any purchases from the country or risk being sanctioned.