UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Issue Advisory Warning Anyone Violating Iran Oil Sanctions - State Department

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 10:50 PM

US to Issue Advisory Warning Anyone Violating Iran Oil Sanctions - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The United States will soon issue an advisory warning anyone purchasing Iranian oil in violation of US sanctions, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Counter Threat Finance and Sanctions David Peyman said during remarks at a think tank event on Monday.

"We will target and designate anybody that stores Iranian oil, petro chemicals, or refined petroleum in violation of US sanctions no matter where they are, and we will soon be announcing a sanctions advisory on exactly that topic on the risk private sector companies face and others face in storing Iranian oil in violation of US sanctions," Peyman said during a Foundation for Defense of Democracies event.

Peyman said the United States will also soon issue a global advisory to warn ships that turn off transponders to hide their locations in order to circumvent US sanctions. He also urged ship captains to take photos of any illegal ship-to-ship transfers of sanctioned oil they come across.

In May 2018, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with Iran and re-introduced wide-ranging sanctions against Tehran, including sanctions on the oil production sector.

The United States has vowed to drive Iran's oil exports down to zero and demanded that other countries stop any purchases from the country or risk being sanctioned.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Iran Oil Tehran David United States Tank May 2015 2018 Event From

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia Donates $10Mln to WHO to Fight Corona ..

4 minutes ago

At Least 27 People Killed as Two Buses Collide in ..

4 minutes ago

Women Int'l Film Festival opens: WIFF Founder

4 minutes ago

Symposium on "saving kidneys in pregnancy" held at ..

4 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company field officers l ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Had Contingency Plan for Quitting Oil Cuts ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.