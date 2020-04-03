UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Issue Order Friday To Crack Down On COVID-19 Medical Supply Black Market - Adviser

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 04:20 AM

US to Issue Order Friday to Crack Down on COVID-19 Medical Supply Black Market - Adviser

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) US President Donald Trump will issue an order on Friday to crack down on the sale of COVID-19-related medical supplies in the black market, White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro said during a press briefing.

"What's going to happen tomorrow is the president is going to sign another order which is in the works," Navarro said in the briefing on Thursday. "What it's going to do is it's going to empower Customs and Border Protection with the help of people like the Post Office and express mail like UPS to basically deal with that issue. We are going to crack down unmercifully."

Navarro said there is a black market springing up amid the pandemic for medical equipment essential to deal with the novel coronavirus, such as protective gear, which has been driving the cost up for supplies.

Navarro added that the domestic sources being sold in the black market in the United States are being exported to foreign purchasers.

Navarro urged hoarders of medical supplies in the black market to contact the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to sell equipment to the government at a fair price.

The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has exceeded one million with more than 52,800 deaths as of Thursday afternoon, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The United States has confirmed more than 242,000 cases and 5,850 deaths.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

White House Trump Sale Price United States Border Market Post Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development harsh ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, Cleveland Clinic, T ..

2 hours ago

Suspension of passenger, transit flights still in ..

3 hours ago

DHA extends validity of expired health cards

4 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces 210 new cases of COVI ..

4 hours ago

UAE renews entry suspension for foreign nationals ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.