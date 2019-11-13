UrduPoint.com
US To Keep Control Over Oil Fields In Syria - Trump

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 11:11 PM

US to Keep Control Over Oil Fields in Syria - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) The United States intends to retain control over oil fields in Syria's northeast despite scaling down its military presence in the area, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday.

"We have our troops out of there, and we will be bringing a lot of them back home, but again we are keeping the oil," Trump said at the beginning of his meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan

