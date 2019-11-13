US to Keep Control Over Oil Fields in Syria - Trump

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) The United States intends to retain control over oil fields in Syria's northeast despite scaling down its military presence in the area, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday.

"We have our troops out of there, and we will be bringing a lot of them back home, but again we are keeping the oil," Trump said at the beginning of his meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.