US to Lead World in LNG Exports by Late 2022 With Completion of New Units - Energy Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) New natural gas liquefaction production lines slated to come on line by late 2022 will make the United States the world's top exporter of liquid natural gas (LNG), the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report.

"Once the new LNG liquefaction units, called trains, at Sabine Pass and Calcasieu Pass in (the state of) Louisiana are placed in service by the end of 2022, the United States will have the world's largest LNG export capacity," the report said on Thursday.

US LNG export capacity has grown rapidly since the Lower 48 states first began exporting LNG in February 2016.

By 2020, the United States had become the world's No. 3 LNG exporter, behind Australia and Qatar, the report said.

Calcasieu Pass LNG, a new export facility, will have 18 liquefaction trains with a combined peak capacity of 12 million metric tons per annum, or 1.6 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d). The first LNG production at Calcasieu is expected by the end of December, the report added.

Sabine Pass is in the process of expanding capacity, and production at the facility's sixth liquefaction train began in November, according to the report.