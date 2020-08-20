US To Make 'Determination' On Syria's Oil, Work Out Deal With Kurds - Trump
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 10:44 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The United States will "fairly soon" make a determination regarding oil reserves it controls in Syria and work out a deal with local Kurds, US President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday.
"As you know, in Syria we down to most nothing [with troops presence], except we kept the oil. But we will work out some kind of a deal with the Kurds on that," Trump said. "We will make a determination on that oil fairly soon."