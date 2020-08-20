The United States will "fairly soon" make a determination regarding oil reserves it controls in Syria and work out a deal with local Kurds, US President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday

"As you know, in Syria we down to most nothing [with troops presence], except we kept the oil. But we will work out some kind of a deal with the Kurds on that," Trump said. "We will make a determination on that oil fairly soon."