US To Make 'Determination' On Syria's Oil, Work Out Deal With Kurds - Trump

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 10:44 PM

The United States will "fairly soon" make a determination regarding oil reserves it controls in Syria and work out a deal with local Kurds, US President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The United States will "fairly soon" make a determination regarding oil reserves it controls in Syria and work out a deal with local Kurds, US President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday.

"As you know, in Syria we down to most nothing [with troops presence], except we kept the oil. But we will work out some kind of a deal with the Kurds on that," Trump said. "We will make a determination on that oil fairly soon."

