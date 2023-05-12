US to Provide Aid to Ukraine Through Rest of Fiscal Year in Case of Default - Kirby

In case of a default, the United States will still be able to provide assistance to Ukraine through the end of the fiscal year, using the appropriations that Congress provided last year, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) In case of a default, the United States will still be able to provide assistance to Ukraine through the end of the fiscal year, using the appropriations that Congress provided last year, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Friday.

"As for support to Ukraine, that is tied to appropriations that we got from Congress last year. We are still executing against those appropriations, and we would expect that we'd be able to continue to do that through the rest of this fiscal year," Kirby said during a press briefing.