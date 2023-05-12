UrduPoint.com

US To Provide Aid To Ukraine Through Rest Of Fiscal Year In Case Of Default - Kirby

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2023 | 08:49 PM

US to Provide Aid to Ukraine Through Rest of Fiscal Year in Case of Default - Kirby

In case of a default, the United States will still be able to provide assistance to Ukraine through the end of the fiscal year, using the appropriations that Congress provided last year, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) In case of a default, the United States will still be able to provide assistance to Ukraine through the end of the fiscal year, using the appropriations that Congress provided last year, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Friday.

"As for support to Ukraine, that is tied to appropriations that we got from Congress last year. We are still executing against those appropriations, and we would expect that we'd be able to continue to do that through the rest of this fiscal year," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine White House United States Congress From

Recent Stories

Moscow, Minsk to Develop Program on Cooperation in ..

Moscow, Minsk to Develop Program on Cooperation in Regional Aircraft Production ..

2 minutes ago
 EU, India to Discuss Strategic, Green Technologies ..

EU, India to Discuss Strategic, Green Technologies on May 16 - Spokesperson

2 minutes ago
 HEC conducts capacity building workshop for teache ..

HEC conducts capacity building workshop for teachers in Punjab affiliated colleg ..

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM condemns attack on FC camp in Musli ..

Balochistan CM condemns attack on FC camp in Muslim Bagh

2 minutes ago
 Emergency ambulance service for mothers & children ..

Emergency ambulance service for mothers & children started in Balochistan

16 seconds ago
 AJK police to have its e-magazine on professional ..

AJK police to have its e-magazine on professional skills, services to masses on ..

18 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.