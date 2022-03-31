US to Put Fees on Long Unused Oil Wells as Energy Firms Ignore Supply Crunch - White House

The Biden administration plans to impose fees on US oil wells that have been unused for years as energy firms in the country continue ignoring the supply crunch that has sent domestic fuel prices to record highs, the White House said on Thursday

"Today, President Biden is calling on Congress to make companies pay fees on wells from their leases that they haven't used in years and on acres of public lands that they are hoarding without producing," the White House said in a statement. "Companies that are producing from their leased acres and existing wells will not face higher fees.

But companies that continue to sit on non-producing acres will have to choose whether to start producing or pay a fee for each idled well and unused acre."

The statement referred to the energy crunch that US energy companies were ignoring in order to "make extraordinary profits ... without investment," adding that one industry chief executive had even acknowledged refusal to pump more oil at $200 a barrel. In Thursday's trade, US crude traded at above $103 while the pump price of gasoline was at a record high at above $4.20 per gallon.