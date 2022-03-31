UrduPoint.com

US To Put Fees On Long Unused Oil Wells As Energy Firms Ignore Supply Crunch - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2022 | 08:26 PM

US to Put Fees on Long Unused Oil Wells as Energy Firms Ignore Supply Crunch - White House

The Biden administration plans to impose fees on US oil wells that have been unused for years as energy firms in the country continue ignoring the supply crunch that has sent domestic fuel prices to record highs, the White House said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) The Biden administration plans to impose fees on US oil wells that have been unused for years as energy firms in the country continue ignoring the supply crunch that has sent domestic fuel prices to record highs, the White House said on Thursday.

"Today, President Biden is calling on Congress to make companies pay fees on wells from their leases that they haven't used in years and on acres of public lands that they are hoarding without producing," the White House said in a statement. "Companies that are producing from their leased acres and existing wells will not face higher fees.

But companies that continue to sit on non-producing acres will have to choose whether to start producing or pay a fee for each idled well and unused acre."

The statement referred to the energy crunch that US energy companies were ignoring in order to "make extraordinary profits ... without investment," adding that one industry chief executive had even acknowledged refusal to pump more oil at $200 a barrel. In Thursday's trade, US crude traded at above $103 while the pump price of gasoline was at a record high at above $4.20 per gallon.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

White House Oil Price Congress From Industry

Recent Stories

BLCF 2022 underway at Islamia University of Bahawa ..

BLCF 2022 underway at Islamia University of Bahawalpur, various literary, cultur ..

34 seconds ago
 ICT Admin imposes Section 144 to control sacred pa ..

ICT Admin imposes Section 144 to control sacred papers desecration

35 seconds ago
 Zelenskyy's Aide Says Russia 'Almost Entirely' Des ..

Zelenskyy's Aide Says Russia 'Almost Entirely' Destroyed Ukrainian Military Indu ..

37 seconds ago
 UK Not Planning to Pay for Gas in Rubles - Johnson ..

UK Not Planning to Pay for Gas in Rubles - Johnson's Spokesman

39 seconds ago
 14 Huffaz selected for annual Mehfile-e-Shabeena

14 Huffaz selected for annual Mehfile-e-Shabeena

9 minutes ago
 US Announces Record Release of 1Mln Barrels Daily ..

US Announces Record Release of 1Mln Barrels Daily From Oil Reserve Over 6 Months

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.