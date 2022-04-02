US to Release First 90Mln Barrels of Oil From Reserve Between May and July - Energy Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) The 180 million barrels the Biden administration intends to release from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve will be issued in two stages, with the first scheduled between May and July and the second from August to October, the Department of Energy (DoE) said Friday.

"The first 90 million barrels will be released between May and July, through two notices of sale totaling 70 million barrels, and 20 million barrels already scheduled to be released in May 2022," the DoE said in a statement. "The remaining 90 million barrels will be released between August and October 2022."