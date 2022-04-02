US to Release First 90Mln Barrels of Oil From Reserve Between May, July - Energy Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) The 180 million barrels the Biden administration intends to release from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) will be issued in two stages, with the first scheduled between May and June and the second from August to October, the US Department of Energy (DoE) said on Friday.

"The first 90 million barrels will be released between May and July, through two notices of sale totaling 70 million barrels, and 20 million barrels already scheduled to be released in May 2022," the DoE said in a statement. "The remaining 90 million barrels will be released between August and October 2022."

On Thursday, the Biden administration said it will release a record 1 million barrels per day from the SPR over the next six months to alleviate a global supply crunch in crude oil.

Other US allies will be releasing oil from their reserves as well to complement the total of 180 million barrels that will come out of the United States, energy officials said.

Prior to announcing the move, the Bide administration had ordered the release of 30 million barrels from the SPR in March and another 50 million in November in coordination with other oil consuming countries that included China, Japan, India, South Korea and Britain.

President Joe Biden began tapping the SPR in November to provide US refiners with oil loaned from the reserve that they wouldn't have to pay for but return within a stipulated period. By doing this, the president hoped there will be fewer transactions of oil in the open market and prices for both crude and fuel products like gasoline and diesel will come down.

In recent weeks, the Biden administration has released some 3 million barrels weekly from the SPR. but the move has had a negligible on energy prices. A barrel of crude remains at around $100 a barrel while a gallon of gasoline fetches nearly about $4.20 a gallon. This is because refiners have been turning out more fuel products than they usually do at this time of year, resulting in extraordinarily high usage.

Analysts across the energy sector have warned of a worsening supply crunch in the coming months as the United States upholds its ban of Russian oil, while many other nations avoid business with Russia due to sanctions imposed against Moscow over its special military operation in Ukraine.

On Thursday, the world's biggest oil exporters in OPEC along with their allies, including Russia, decided on a modest production increase for next month. The wider oil producers' alliance, known as OPEC+, said it would increase output in May by 432,000 barrels a day. That represents a slight uptick from its typical monthly increment of 400,000 barrels per day in a market analysts said was in need of around 5 million barrels more.

OPEC+ also said on Thursday that the recent volatility in oil prices was not caused by fundamentals, but by ongoing geopolitical developments. Crude oil prices hit 14-year highs of almost $140 per barrel in the aftermath of the sanctions imposed on Russia and have largely held at above $100 over the past month.