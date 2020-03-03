US to Respond to Harmful Actions on Businesses in Israel Listed in UN Report - Pompeo

The United States stands ready to respond to any harmful actions against its companies cooperating with Jewish settlements in the West Bank that are mentioned in the database published by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) The United States stands ready to respond to any harmful actions against its companies cooperating with Jewish settlements in the West Bank that are mentioned in the database published by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

"The United States will not tolerate the reckless mistreatment of US companies, and will respond to actions harmful to our business community," Pompeo said on Monday.

On February 12, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, issued a report on business enterprises involved in certain activities relating to Israeli settlements in the West Bank, which are considered by the United Nations to be the occupied Palestinian lands. The list contains 112 businesses, including 94 ones based in Israel and 18 others headquartered in six other countries.

The list includes Airbnb, Expedia Group, TripAdvisor, Booking Holdings, General Mills and Motorola Solutions that are from the United States.

Pompeo said in the statement that Washington continues to support US businesses abroad, including those on the UN list, and strongly encourages such companies to cooperate with Israel.

The Human Rights Council and Bachelet's office do not have the authority to direct US companies where they cannot do business, and any effort to use the list for this purpose is "baseless," according to Pompeo.

He added that Washington will counter efforts related to the database and monitor "closely" the reaction of the United Nations and member states in relation to the list.

The UN report noted that the publication of the list of these companies does not represent a judicial process, and any further steps regarding its mandate will be discussed among the member states of the Human Rights Council during its ongoing session.