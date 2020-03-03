UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Respond To Harmful Actions On Businesses In Israel Listed In UN Report - Pompeo

Sumaira FH 47 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 12:47 PM

US to Respond to Harmful Actions on Businesses in Israel Listed in UN Report - Pompeo

The United States stands ready to respond to any harmful actions against its companies cooperating with Jewish settlements in the West Bank that are mentioned in the database published by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) The United States stands ready to respond to any harmful actions against its companies cooperating with Jewish settlements in the West Bank that are mentioned in the database published by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

"The United States will not tolerate the reckless mistreatment of US companies, and will respond to actions harmful to our business community," Pompeo said on Monday.

On February 12, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, issued a report on business enterprises involved in certain activities relating to Israeli settlements in the West Bank, which are considered by the United Nations to be the occupied Palestinian lands. The list contains 112 businesses, including 94 ones based in Israel and 18 others headquartered in six other countries.

The list includes Airbnb, Expedia Group, TripAdvisor, Booking Holdings, General Mills and Motorola Solutions that are from the United States.

Pompeo said in the statement that Washington continues to support US businesses abroad, including those on the UN list, and strongly encourages such companies to cooperate with Israel.

The Human Rights Council and Bachelet's office do not have the authority to direct US companies where they cannot do business, and any effort to use the list for this purpose is "baseless," according to Pompeo.

He added that Washington will counter efforts related to the database and monitor "closely" the reaction of the United Nations and member states in relation to the list.

The UN report noted that the publication of the list of these companies does not represent a judicial process, and any further steps regarding its mandate will be discussed among the member states of the Human Rights Council during its ongoing session.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

United Nations Business Israel Washington Bank United States February Jew From Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Over 2 in 3 (70%) Pakistanis believe that the gove ..

30 seconds ago

Pakistan-Thailand ICC Women’s T20 World Cup matc ..

12 minutes ago

Rouhani Invites Putin to Astana Three Summit in Ir ..

9 minutes ago

Novosibirsk-Moscow Flight Lands in Perm Over 'Bomb ..

9 minutes ago

Famine in Yemen Averted After Massive Aid Shipment ..

13 minutes ago

Above-average temperatures likely around the World ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.