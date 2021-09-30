US to Run Out of Cash by Late October, Early November if Debt Limit Not Increased - CBO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Congress needs to increase the US debt limit by the end of the month or by early November at the latest, before the Treasury Department exhausts measures used to keep paying the nation's bills, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) said.

"CBO projects that, if the debt limit remains unchanged, the Treasury's ability to borrow using extraordinary measures will be exhausted, and it will most likely run out of cash near the end of October or the beginning of November," the congressional agency said in a press release on Wednesday.

After that point, the debt limit would cause delays of payments for some government activities, a default on the government's debt obligations, or both, a CBO report attached to the release.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has told lawmakers that without an increased debt limit the United States will run out of ways to pay its bills around October 18.

The debt limit is one of two budget-related crises confronting the United States, the other being the need to pass a stop-gap spending measure that will allow the Treasury Department to continue paying bills after midnight on Thursday, the beginning of fiscal year 2022.

On Wednesday afternoon, the US House of Representatives looked likely to authorize spending in the new fiscal year - a measure that analysts said should sail through the Senate. Without a stop-gap spending measure, the US government would shut down on Friday.

In contrast, the debt limit does not authorize any spending.

Senate Republicans have rejected several plans to increase allowable debt because the measure is linked to massive increases in social welfare spending sought by Democrats prior to the 2022 mid-term elections, according to media reports.