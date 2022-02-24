US to Sanction Russian Banks, Oil Companies, Putin Personally - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The new US sanctions set be announced later on Thursday will target Russian banks, oil companies and President Vladimir Putin himself, Bloomberg reported.

In the early hours of Thursday, Russia launched a special operation after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance to defend themselves from ongoing attacks by Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting the military infrastructure of Ukraine and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow says it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.