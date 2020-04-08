US To Sell 30-Year Bonds For Coronavirus Relief Efforts - Treasury Secretary
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 08:07 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The United States will be selling 30-year and 20-year treasuries to raise funds for its novel coronavirus (COVID-19) relief efforts, US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin in an interview on Wednesday.
"Here's my idea for the 50-year," We're going to be auctioning off 30 years and 20 years by one of each and it's the 50-year that'll give us twice as much money," Mnuchin told CNBC.
Mnuchin said the Trump administration will be raising money "all across the curve" for the COVID-19 response.
"We have tremendous demand for US treasuries. Everybody wants to buy US treasuries. It's the safe haven. So it's being very well received," Mnuchin added.
The US Congress has approved a $2 trillion stimulus package for COVID-19 relief and the Trump administration requested additional $250 billion on Tuesday to help small businesses in the United States.