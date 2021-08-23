UrduPoint.com

US To Sell Up To 20Mln Barrels Of Crude Oil From Strategic Reserves - Energy Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 09:28 PM

US to Sell Up to 20Mln Barrels of Crude Oil From Strategic Reserves - Energy Dept.

The United States is going to sell up to 20 million barrels of crude oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), the Department of Energy announced on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) The United States is going to sell up to 20 million barrels of crude oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), the Department of Energy announced on Monday.

"Today, the Department of Energy's Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management (FECM) announced a Notice of Sale of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve," an official statement said. "[The Energy Department] intends to sell up to 20 million barrels of crude oil from the SPR."

The sale will be conducted with up to 8 million barrels from the Bryan Mound site, up to 8 million barrels from Big Hill, up to 8 million barrels from West Hackberry and up to 1 million barrels from Bayou Choctaw, the department explained.

The Energy Department "must receive bids no later than 10:00 a.m. Central Time, Tuesday August 31, 2021 and will award contracts to successful offerors no later than September 13, 2021. Deliveries will take place between October 1, 2021 and December 15, 2021," the statement said.

The SPR is the world's largest supply of emergency crude oil, and the federally owned oil stocks are stored in underground salt caverns at four storage sites in Texas and Louisiana, the department noted.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Oil Sale Bryan United States SITE August September October December Stocks From First Elite Capital Modaraba Salfi Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology revie ..

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology reviews Tekab&#039;s digitisation e ..

1 minute ago
 Emirates Schools Establishment completes preparati ..

Emirates Schools Establishment completes preparations for new school year

31 minutes ago
 SEPA urges for implementing environmental protecti ..

SEPA urges for implementing environmental protection mechanisms

3 minutes ago
 Keystone XL Pipeline Spilled 11,000 Barrels of Oil ..

Keystone XL Pipeline Spilled 11,000 Barrels of Oil in 2017, 2019 - Report

3 minutes ago
 Virgin Orbit to Go Public on Nasdaq Through Busine ..

Virgin Orbit to Go Public on Nasdaq Through Business Combination

3 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on de ..

RAK Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badriah

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.