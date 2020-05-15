US to Send First Shipment of Crude Oil to Belarus This Week - Pompeo

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States will send its first shipment of crude oil to Belarus this week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The United States will send its first shipment of crude oil to Belarus this week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a statement on Friday.

"This week, the first shipment of US crude oil will depart for Belarus," Pompeo said.

"This competitive deal, by US energy trader United Energy Trading, with the assistance of US firm Getka and their Polish partner UNIMOT, strengthens Belarusian sovereignty and independence, demonstrates that the United States is ready to deliver trade opportunities for American companies interested in entering the Belarusian market, and fulfills the commitment the United States made to Belarus in February with government leaders in Minsk."