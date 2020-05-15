UrduPoint.com
US To Send First Shipment Of Crude Oil To Belarus This Week - Pompeo

Fri 15th May 2020 | 05:37 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The United States will send its first shipment of crude oil to Belarus this week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a statement on Friday.

