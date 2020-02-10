US to Spend $800,000 on Seized Russian Diplomatic Properties Upkeep - Budget Request

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) The Trump administration is requesting $800,000 for the US Department of State to maintain the seized Russian diplomatic properties in the United States in 2021, according to the draft budget released on Monday.

"The increase of $0.8 million will enable OFM [Office of Foreign Missions] to preserve and maintain six properties owned by the Russian Federation for which the [State] Department has assumed custody," the draft budget said.