UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Suspend Some Work Visas Through End Of 2020 In Bid To Boost Economy - Official

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 02:10 AM

US to Suspend Some Work Visas Through End of 2020 in Bid to Boost Economy - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) President Donald Trump will issue an executive order on immigration that suspends some categories of non-immigrant work visas until the end of the year as part of an effort to revive the US economy in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, senior administration officials told reporters on Monday.

"He [Trump] is extending and expanding the suspension of certain visas through the end of this Calendar year 2020, so through December 31. .. And the president is expanding that measure in light of the expanding unemployment," a senior administration official said on condition of anonymity. "And he's going to include a number of non-immigrant visas, the H-1B visa, H-4 visa, H-2B visa and J and L visas."

In the category of H2B low skill visas, the only ones that will come in will be in the food-service industry while all L visas will be excluding company transfers by companies from outside US to inside US, the official said.

"The sum total of what this will do ...is [free up] about 525,000 jobs," the official said.

The more permanent actions included reforming the H1 visa system to prioritize those workers who command the highest wages by scrapping the old lottery system and replacing by giving priority to the would-be visa applicants who can command the highest levels of wages, the official said.

This will drive the wage level and the skill level of the applicants up and will also reduce competition for Americans at entry levels, the official added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company Trump December Visa 2020 All From Industry Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coalition welcomes Government of Yemen and the Sou ..

45 minutes ago

Gargash, Bogdanov discuss latest regional developm ..

1 hour ago

Palestinians rally against Trump Mideast plan

31 minutes ago

Three players of England bound Pak cricket squad t ..

31 minutes ago

Virus cases top nine million as WHO says pandemic ..

31 minutes ago

US Syria Envoy Declines to Say if US Will Target R ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.