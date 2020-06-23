US to Suspend Some Work Visas to End of Year in Bid to Boost Economy - Admin Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) President Donald Trump will issue an executive order on immigration that suspends some categories of non-immigrant work visas until the end of the year as part of an effort to revive the US economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, senior administration officials told reporters on Monday.

"He [Trump] is extending and expanding the suspension of certain visas through the end of this Calendar year 2020, so through December 31. .. And the president is expanding that measure in light of the, frankly, expanding unemployment," a senior administration official said on condition of anonymity. "And he's going to include a number of non-immigrant visas, the H-1B visa, H-4 visa, H-2B visa and J and L visas."