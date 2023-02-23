UrduPoint.com

US To Target More Russian Banks For Sanctions Evasion On Friday - Nuland

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2023 | 09:23 PM

The United States will target additional Russian banks for their alleged sanctions evasion as part of a new sanctions package on Friday, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) The United States will target additional Russian banks for their alleged sanctions evasion as part of a new sanctions package on Friday, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Thursday.

"Starting tomorrow we will clamp down on more Russian banks that have been evading sanctions," Nuland said during a virtual discussion organized by The Washington Post.

