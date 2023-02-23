US to Target More Russian Banks for Sanctions Evasion on Friday - Nuland

The United States will target additional Russian banks for their alleged sanctions evasion as part of a new sanctions package on Friday, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023)

"Starting tomorrow we will clamp down on more Russian banks that have been evading sanctions," Nuland said during a virtual discussion organized by The Washington Post.