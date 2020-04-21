US to Top Out Strategic Oil Reserves - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The United States intends to put as much as 75 million barrels of oil into its national strategic reserves as prices turned negative for the first time in history, the US President Donald Trump told reporters.

"We are filling up our national petroleum reserves. We are looking to put as much as 75 million barrels into the reserves themselves," Trump said at a daily briefing. "That would top them out. That would be first time in a long time it has been topped out."

The price of WTI crude for delivery in May fell earlier on Monday to a negative value for the first time in history, reaching almost minus $40 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Trump first announced plans to purchase oil for national reserves a month ago, but failed to obtain the Congress authorization. Instead, the administration allows producers to use storage space for excess supply.

In early April, the Department of Energy announced a solicitation to immediately make 30 million barrels of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve's oil storage capacity available to US producers. The Department added then that it intends to make an additional 47 million barrels of storage capacity available thereafter.