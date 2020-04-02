US To Work With Largest Oil Producers To Address Global Markets Volatility - O'Brien
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 03:20 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The United States will work with the world's largest oil producers to address the volatility in global markets, US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said during a press briefing.
"We will work with the world's largest oil producers to address volatility in global oil markets," O'Brien said on Wednesday.