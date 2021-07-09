UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Tobacco Producer PMI To Buy UK Drugmaker Vectura For $1.2Bln To Expand Goods Range

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 08:30 PM

US Tobacco Producer PMI to Buy UK Drugmaker Vectura for $1.2Bln to Expand Goods Range

Prominent US-based tobacco manufacturer Philip Morris International (PMI) said on Friday that it would purchase the UK pharmaceutical company Vectura Group for approximately 852 million pounds sterling (around $1.2 billion) to expand beyond the tobacco market

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Prominent US-based tobacco manufacturer Philip Morris International (PMI) said on Friday that it would purchase the UK pharmaceutical company Vectura Group for approximately 852 million Pounds sterling (around $1.2 billion) to expand beyond the tobacco market.

Under its Beyond Nicotine plan, unveiled in February, the firm aims to expand its activities by using its "expertise in inhalation and aerosolization" in adjacent areas to reach at least $1 million net revenue by 2025, PMI Chief Executive Officer, Jacek Olczak, said as quoted in a press release.

On July 1, PMI made a similar acquisition agreement with another drugmaker, Danish-based Fertin Pharma, for about $820 million and with the same ambition produce more non-smoking products.

"The acquisition of Vectura, following the recently announced agreement to acquire Fertin Pharma, will position us to accelerate this journey by expanding our capabilities in innovative inhaled and oral product formulations in order to deliver long-term growth and returns," Olczak was quoted as saying by the firm.

Under the purchase deal, Vectura shareholders will be paid 150 pence per share, while the transaction is expected to be finished in cash in the second half of this year, the PMI statement read.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company Oral Same United Kingdom February July Market Agreement Share First Prudential Modarba Billion Million

Recent Stories

Promising Huzaifa Zahid's winning spree goes unaba ..

46 seconds ago

Cricket: Zimbabwe v Bangladesh Test scoreboard

48 seconds ago

Pakistan has vast potential of hydle power generat ..

51 seconds ago

Constable martyred, two robbers killed in encounte ..

4 minutes ago

Latvian Military Advised to Get COVID Shot by Augu ..

4 minutes ago

Kazakhstan Monitoring 'Tough' Situation in Afghani ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.