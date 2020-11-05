UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Tops 100,000 COVID-19 Daily Cases - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 04:30 AM

US Tops 100,000 COVID-19 Daily Cases - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The United States for the first time on Wednesday surpassed 100,000 new coronavirus daily cases, the Washington Post reported citing its own data.

"The United States reported more than 100,000 new coronavirus cases," the newspaper said.

"Seventeen states including Kansas, Tennessee, Virginia, Oklahoma, Montana, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Ohio, Nebraska, Minnesota, Indiana and West Virginia - on Wednesday reported record numbers of patients hospitalized with COVID-19."

Nationwide, there are more than 9,445,000 coronavirus cases and over 232,500 fatalities. The Washington Post warns that a rising number of hospitalizations threatens to again overwhelm some health systems.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Washington Montana Virginia United States Post Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Eyes turn to Fed as US presidency remains in limbo ..

5 hours ago

France seeks trial for Liberian accused of crimes ..

4 hours ago

Italy to enforce curfew as Europe tries to stem vi ..

4 hours ago

Ankara vows 'firm' response to French ban on Turki ..

4 hours ago

Stocks rally despite US vote uncertainty

4 hours ago

Arsenal's Luiz available for Molde tie as Arteta l ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.