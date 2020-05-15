UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 01:30 AM

US Tracing of Fuel Tankers Heading to Venezuela Violation of International Law- Minister

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The United States is tracing and tracking fuel tankers arriving in Venezuela, which constitutes a violation of international law, Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said Thursday.

"There is more evidence for the world that we will send to the International Criminal Court. Against the background of the pandemic, Washington is tracing ships that transport our oil and carry fuel. This is a gross violation of international laws and of the fundamental rights of Venezuelans," Arreaza wrote on Twitter.

On Monday, Iranian Ambassador in Caracas Hojjatollah Soltani stated that Iranian fuel has not been shipped to Venezuela in exchange for gold, as has been rumored in the press, Iran's state-run Mehr news agency reported.

Elliott Abrams, the US special envoy for Venezuela, has claimed that an increased number of Iranian aircraft have arrived in the South American country in recent weeks.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi has called these remarks baseless and suggested that the rumors were part of Washington's plans to disrupt trade relations between Tehran and Caracas

