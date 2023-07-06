US Trade Deficit Down 7% in May as Imports Hit 21-Month Low - Commerce Dept.

The US trade deficit fell by $5.5 billion in May, or 7.3%, from the previous month, as imports hit the lowest level in 21 months, the Commerce Department reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) The US trade deficit fell by $5.5 billion in May, or 7.3%, from the previous month, as imports hit the lowest level in 21 months, the Commerce Department reported on Thursday.

The trade balance stood at $69 billion in May versus the $74.6 billion in April, the Commerce Department said in a news release.

The imports in May amounted to $316.1 billion or $7.5 billion less than the imports in April. Historical data reveals this to be the lowest level of imports since October 2021, the release said.

The exports in May reached $247.1 billion or $2.1 billion less than shipments during the previous month, the release added.

The difference between the two led to the smaller trade deficit.