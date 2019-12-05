US Trade Deficit Falls In October To Lowest Since May 2018: Report
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 07:38 PM
America's trade deficit in October unexpectedly fell to its lowest level in more than a year as Americans imported billions less in autos and consumer goods like toys and mobile phones, according to government data released Thursday
The overall deficit tumbled 7.6 percent to $47.2 billion, which was below what economists had been expecting and the lowest level since May 2018.
Exports edged down to $207.1 billion, but imports fall much faster, sinking 1.7 percent to their lowest level since April at $254.3 billion.