US trade deficit falls in October to lowest since May 2018: report

America's trade deficit in October unexpectedly fell to its lowest level in more than a year as Americans imported billions less in autos and consumer goods like toys and mobile phones, according to government data released Thursday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :America's trade deficit in October unexpectedly fell to its lowest level in more than a year as Americans imported billions less in autos and consumer goods like toys and mobile phones, according to government data released Thursday.

The overall deficit tumbled 7.6 percent to $47.2 billion, which was below what economists had been expecting and the lowest level since May 2018.

Exports edged down to $207.1 billion, but imports fall much faster, sinking 1.7 percent to their lowest level since April at $254.3 billion.