US Trade Deficit Narrows By 21% In November, Steepest Drop Since 2009 - Commerce Dept

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2023 | 08:50 PM

US Trade Deficit Narrows by 21% in November, Steepest Drop Since 2009 - Commerce Dept

The US trade deficit shrank by 21% in November, the most for a month in almost 14 years, potentially reflecting the recession feared in the United States and also in its major trading partners

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) The US trade deficit shrank by 21% in November, the most for a month in almost 14 years, potentially reflecting the recession feared in the United States and also in its major trading partners.

US imports fell more than exports in November, causing the country's deficit in trade of goods and services to narrow to $61.51 billion, from October's $77.85 billion, US Commerce Department data showed on Thursday.

Economists polled by US media had forecast a trade deficit of $63.1 billion in November.

US imports dropped 6.4% to $313.37 billion during that month amid a sharp cut back in holiday-related purchases, including items from abroad such as computers and cars, the data showed.

US exports dropped 2% to $251.86 billion, reflecting weakening demand for American products, which included natural gas and crude oil, as well as services, the data also showed.

The result was the largest month-over-month decline in the trade gap since February 2009.

The International Monetary Fund warned earlier this week that the world's three main economic growth centers - the United States, Europe and China - were all experiencing weaker activity as 2023 began, raising the stakes for a global economic slowdown.

