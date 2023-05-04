US Trade Deficit Narrows by 9% to Just Over $64Bln in March - Commerce Dept.

The US trade deficit narrowed by more than $6 billion, or about 9%, in March to just over $64 billion, thanks to fewer microchip imports and lower oil prices that led to a smaller energy bill for the nation, the Commerce Department said in report on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) The US trade deficit narrowed by more than $6 billion, or about 9%, in March to just over $64 billion, thanks to fewer microchip imports and lower oil prices that led to a smaller energy bill for the nation, the Commerce Department said in report on Thursday.

The trade gap fell to a four-month low of $64.2 billion from a previous $70.6 billion in February, the report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, a unit within the Commerce Department, said.

Imports were at a three-month low of $320.4 billion and off from the record high of $350 billion set a year ago. The United States imported fewer computer chip parts and earth-moving machines.

The lower price of oil in the first quarter of the year also reduced expenditure on petroleum-related goods.

Exports, meanwhile, rose 2.1% to $256.2 billion, with the United States shipping out more oil and automobiles. Demand for US-made goods also held up better due to a general decline in the Dollar in the first quarter, which enabled greater purchasing power for foreign customers of such products.

Notwithstanding the smaller trade deficit, some analysts pointed out that US consumers appeared to be shying away from purchases of goods - which could be a source of concern for a nation where about 70% or more of economic activity depends on consumers.