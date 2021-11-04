UrduPoint.com

US Trade Deficit Reaches Record $80.9Bln In September - Commerce Department

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 06:51 PM

US Trade Deficit Reaches Record $80.9Bln in September - Commerce Department

The deficit in US advance international trade, which accounts for payments done ahead of shipment, rose by 11% to reach a record $80.9 billion in September, the Commerce Department announced on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) The deficit in US advance international trade, which accounts for payments done ahead of shipment, rose by 11% to reach a record $80.9 billion in September, the Commerce Department announced on Thursday.

"The US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $80.9 billion in September, up $8.1 billion from $72.8 billion in August, revised," the department said in a statement.

The bureau estimated that September exports were $207.6 billion, which was $6.

4 billion less than those in August, while imports in September reached $288.5 billion, $1.7 billion more than in August.

"The September increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of $8.9 billion to $98.2 billion and an increase in the services surplus of $0.8 billion to $17.2 billion," it added.

Year-to-date, the international trade deficit was up $158.7 billion or 33.1 percent, from 2020 as imports rose by $432.8 billion or 21.1 percent, versus exports at $274.1 billion or 17.4 percent.

