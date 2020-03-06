US trade deficit shrinks on falling China imports

The US trade gap narrowed sharply in January largely due to a big drop in imports from China, and also helped by falling auto imports from Canada, the Commerce Department reported Friday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The US trade gap narrowed sharply in January largely due to a big drop in imports from China, and also helped by falling auto imports from Canada, the Commerce Department reported Friday.

The deficit between imports and exports of goods and services dropped 6.7 percent compared to December to $45.3 billion, with two-thirds of the decline accounted for by China according to the report.

The US deficit with China shrunk by $2.1 billion, the report said.