UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Trade Deficit Steady At $55.2 Bn In June As Exports Sink

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 06:32 PM

US trade deficit steady at $55.2 bn in June as exports sink

America's mammoth trade deficit held steady in June as foreign demand for US goods and services weakened across the board, according to government data released Friday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :America's mammoth trade deficit held steady in June as foreign demand for US goods and services weakened across the board, according to government data released Friday.

The falling exports and deteriorating trade picture comes as President Donald Trump intensifies his trade war with China, and Beijing vows to retaliate, which economists say is helping to weaken global growth and international commerce.

The US trade gap dipped a token 0.3 percent to $55.2 billion last month, with exports falling faster than imports amid a general decline in trade, according to the Commerce Department report.

Analysts had expected a slightly larger decline.

The deficit in the first half of 2019 is 7.9 percent higher than the same period last year and could weigh on GDP growth in the second quarter.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports China Trump Beijing Same June 2019 Commerce Government Billion

Recent Stories

185 outlaws held, 56-kg Hashish, 195 weapons seize ..

49 seconds ago

Supreme Court refers bail pleas of Punjab Parking ..

51 seconds ago

Punjab Chief Minister condoles death of Hanif Asim ..

52 seconds ago

Decision made to resolve Multan Journalist Colony' ..

57 seconds ago

Sardar Ibrahim remembered on his 16th death annive ..

15 minutes ago

'Sehat Insaf Card', historic step of govt: Dr Yasm ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.