US Trade Deficit Surges To 5-Month High In May - Commerce Department

Wed 03rd July 2019 | 06:51 PM

US Trade Deficit Surges to 5-Month High in May - Commerce Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) The US deficit in trade of goods and services expanded to $55.5 billion in May, the highest level in five months, the Department of Commerce said in a report on Wednesday.

"The US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $55.5 billion in May, up $4.3 billion from $51.2 billion in April, revised," a press release summarizing the report said.

The shortfall in May hit the highest level since $59.8 billion reported for December 2018, according to data available on the Commerce Department website.

The cumulative total of the goods and services deficit for the first five months of the year increased by $15.7 billion, or 6.4 percent, from the same period in 2018, the release said.

Exports increased $5.1 billion or 0.5 percent, while imports increased $20.8 billion or 1.6 percent, the release added.

President Donald Trump has cited a need to reduce US trade deficits as the reason for imposing tariffs on US trade partners, claiming that the shortfall results poorly negotiated free trade agreements and protectionist measures imposed by other nations.

More Stories From Business

