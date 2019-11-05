UrduPoint.com
US Trade Deficit Takes Biggest Tumble In Eight Months

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 56 seconds ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 07:30 PM

Washington, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :The US trade deficit fell by the most in eight months in September as imports of autos, mobile phones and other electronics retreated after the pre-tariff surge in August, according to government data Tuesday.

Total exports also fell as the world's appetite for key American products, including politically-sensitive soy beans, continued to slacken and Boeing's travails dragged on, the Commerce Department reported..

The US trade gap, the shortfall between what Americans buy from abroad and what they sell in foreign markets, fell 4.7 percent to $52.5 billion,which matched economists' expectations but was the biggest tumble sinceJanuary.

