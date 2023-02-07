UrduPoint.com

US Trade Deficit Widens In 2022 To Record On Strong Imports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2023 | 08:05 PM

US trade deficit widens in 2022 to record on strong imports

The US trade gap widened to a record in 2022, though expanding less than expected in December, government data said Tuesday, capping off the year on robust imports and strong spending

Washington (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :The US trade gap widened to a record in 2022, though expanding less than expected in December, government data said Tuesday, capping off the year on robust imports and strong spending.

The overall trade gap grew $103.0 billion from 2021 to $948.1 billion last year, according to Commerce Department data, on a surge in goods imports ranging from crude oil to consumer items like pharmaceuticals and household products.

This marks the biggest deficit in government data dating back to 1960.

Analysts note that trade has been a swing factor in GDP growth over the last year, bogging it down in the early months of 2022 but providing a boost later on.

In December, the trade deficit expanded $6.4 billion to $67.4 billion, said the Commerce Department.

US imports rose $4.2 billion from November to December, hitting $317.6 billion on greater spending on consumer goods such as cell phones and other household goods as well as automotive vehicles.

Exports slipped $2.2 billion to $250.2 billion in December, dragged by a fall in goods exports such as industrial supplies and materials.

The latest figures come as households shift more spending to services instead of goods, with consumers grappling with persistently high inflation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Oil Vehicles November December Commerce From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Fujairah CP receives Ahmed bin Tahnoon, Ohood Al R ..

Fujairah CP receives Ahmed bin Tahnoon, Ohood Al Roumi

7 minutes ago
 Lata Mangeshkar's first death anniversary: Malini, ..

Lata Mangeshkar's first death anniversary: Malini, Parekh, Kajol and Raveena hon ..

15 minutes ago
 Syria newborn pulled alive from quake rubble

Syria newborn pulled alive from quake rubble

7 minutes ago
 Work in progress for artificial rains in Cholistan ..

Work in progress for artificial rains in Cholistan to combat challenge of drough ..

7 minutes ago
 Six held gambling on cockfight in Rangoo

Six held gambling on cockfight in Rangoo

7 minutes ago
 BISP Abbottabad releases quarterly instalment

BISP Abbottabad releases quarterly instalment

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.