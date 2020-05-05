UrduPoint.com
US Trade Deficit Widens To US $ 44.4 Bn In March On Falling Exports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 07:31 PM

US trade deficit widens to US $ 44.4 bn in March on falling exports

US exports plunged nearly 10 percent in March, driving an increase in the trade deficit to US $ 44.4 billion as the coronavirus pandemic took hold, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :US exports plunged nearly 10 percent in March, driving an increase in the trade deficit to US $ 44.4 billion as the coronavirus pandemic took hold, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday.

Imports also fell, but only by 6.

2 percent, as transportation and shipping began to close down worldwide.

"The declines in March exports and imports were, in part, due to the impact of COVID-19, as many businesses were operating at limited capacity or ceased operations completely, and the movement of travelers across borders was restricted," the report said.

