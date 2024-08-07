US trade gap narrows less than expected in June

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) The US trade deficit narrowed slightly less than analysts anticipated in June, according to government data released Tuesday, helped by an uptick in exports.

The trade gap in the world's biggest economy was down 2.5 percent to $73.1 billion, slightly larger than the $72.8 billion that analysts expected, the Commerce Department said.

The figure was helped by a bigger uptick in exports than imports, with the former rising 1.

5 percent to $265.9 billion.

The civilian aircraft and industrial supplies sectors helped boost exports, while imports rose on the back of goods like pharmaceutical preparations and semiconductors.

But the imports were offset by a decrease in some areas, including crude oil, the report showed.

The US goods deficit with China slipped $1.6 billion to $22.3 billion in June, the Commerce Department report showed.