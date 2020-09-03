US trade gap surges to $63.6 bn in July on jump in imports: govt

US imports jumped nearly 11 percent in July, driving the trade gap up to $63.6 billion in the month, the Commerce Department reported Thursday, far more than economists had expected

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :US imports jumped nearly 11 percent in July, driving the trade gap up to $63.6 billion in the month, the Commerce Department reported Thursday, far more than economists had expected.

Although American exports also rose in July, it was far less than imports, contributing to the $10.

1 billion jump in the overall deficit -- nearly 19 percent higher than June, according to the report.

Though trade has picked up pace it "remained below pre-pandemic levels, reflecting the ongoing impact of COVID-19, as many businesses continued to operate at limited capacity or ceased operations completely, and the movementof travelers across borders remained restricted," the Commerce Department saidin the report.