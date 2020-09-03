UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Trade Gap Surges To $63.6 Bn In July On Jump In Imports: Govt

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 09:39 PM

US trade gap surges to $63.6 bn in July on jump in imports: govt

US imports jumped nearly 11 percent in July, driving the trade gap up to $63.6 billion in the month, the Commerce Department reported Thursday, far more than economists had expected

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :US imports jumped nearly 11 percent in July, driving the trade gap up to $63.6 billion in the month, the Commerce Department reported Thursday, far more than economists had expected.

Although American exports also rose in July, it was far less than imports, contributing to the $10.

1 billion jump in the overall deficit -- nearly 19 percent higher than June, according to the report.

Though trade has picked up pace it "remained below pre-pandemic levels, reflecting the ongoing impact of COVID-19, as many businesses continued to operate at limited capacity or ceased operations completely, and the movementof travelers across borders remained restricted," the Commerce Department saidin the report.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports June July Commerce Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Bowardi attends graduation ceremony of ..

41 minutes ago

Serbia, Kosovo Leaders to Discuss Trade, Projects ..

2 minutes ago

India Urges China to Resolve Border Dispute Via Di ..

2 minutes ago

PTI leader demands resources rehabilitation

2 minutes ago

Lahore city receives rain

2 minutes ago

Hyderabad Development Authority to start one-windo ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.