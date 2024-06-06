US Trade Gap Widens To Largest In 18 Months
Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2024 | 09:08 PM
The US trade deficit expanded slightly less than analysts expected in April, to the widest since late 2022, as imports rose more quickly than exports, according to government data released Thursday
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The US trade deficit expanded slightly less than analysts expected in April, to the widest since late 2022, as imports rose more quickly than exports, according to government data released Thursday.
The overall gap was $74.6 billion, growing from March's revised $68.6 billion figure, said the Commerce Department. This was the largest deficit since October 2022, according to official data.
US consumption has been more resilient than anticipated even as the central bank rapidly hiked interest rates to dampen demand -- and this has helped to support imports.
But with weaker global demand, there have been concerns that export growth would not be able to keep up.
Investors are also watching the Federal Reserve for the outcome of its policy meeting next week, looking for hints on when it might start cutting interest rates.
"The early data are pointing to a drag from trade in the second quarter," said Rubeela Farooqi, chief US economist at High Frequency Economics.
In April, imports grew by 2.4 percent to $338.2 billion, while exports rose by 0.8 percent to $263.7 billion, said the Commerce Department. The jump in imports was largely due to an increase in goods such as automotive vehicles, the report added.
Goods exports, meanwhile, also picked up but by a smaller degree, with a rise seen in products like pharmaceutical preparations and electric apparatus, data showed.
"Imports have been supported by strong domestic demand and lean inventories," said Matthew Martin, US economist at Oxford Economics.
"Exports have contended with a weaker global backdrop and a strong dollar which makes domestic goods relatively more expensive abroad," he added.
The goods deficit with China, a point of contention in US-China competition, dropped by $2.5 billion to $22.1 billion in April. This was mainly due to a decrease in imports.
bys/st/
Recent Stories
Matiari: 6 injured in gas cylinder explosion in shop
PTI leaders' interim bail extended in vandalism case
Vast cooperation opportunities exist between KP, Chinese provinces: LG Minister
'Critical' lack of clean water stalks flood-hit Afghanistan
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi highlights significance of indu ..
Operation in Cantt bazar conducted
PM witnesses signing of MoUs to expand Pak-China cooperation
Govt. strategy ensured transparency in wheat procurement process: Khyber Pakhtun ..
Judge Nasir Javed Rana relinquishes his charge
Authorities directed to ensure implementation of new prices of Roti & Naan
Pakistan wins non-permanent seat on UN Security Council with big majority in UNG ..
PM visit to push forward Pak-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership ..
More Stories From Business
-
Aleem Khan apprises Chines investors about business prospects in Pakistan's economy59 minutes ago
-
FBR Commissioner pledges to address tax issues1 hour ago
-
Govt allocates subsidies for Transport, Food, and Agriculture in Next Budget2 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 14.215 billion2 hours ago
-
PSX stays bearish, losses 356 points5 hours ago
-
Pak, Japan ink grant worth $ 2.1 million for HR- development scholarships5 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report5 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 09 paisa against Dollar2 hours ago
-
Elevate raises $5m to offer US based $ accounts in emerging markets like Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Indonesian embassy officials in Pakistan visit SCCI6 hours ago
-
Cut in markup to bolster economy, enhance productivity: PBF6 hours ago
-
Europe stocks advance before expected ECB rate cut2 hours ago