US Trade Gap Wider Than Anticipated In March
Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2024 | 08:04 PM
The US trade deficit was wider than analysts anticipated in March -- hovering close to the biggest in nearly a year -- with exports and imports both declining, according to government data published Thursday
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The US trade deficit was wider than analysts anticipated in March -- hovering close to the biggest in nearly a year -- with exports and imports both declining, according to government data published Thursday.
The trade gap came in at $69.4 billion, narrowing slightly from February's $69.5 billion figure -- which had been revised larger, said the Commerce Department.
Analysts had expected a figure of $69.0 billion, according to Briefing.com.
While consumption has helped to support US trade, economists see trade flows easing ahead with cooler global demand and growth.
Elevated interest rates in the United States could also weigh on demand in the country.
On Wednesday, the US central bank held rates at a 23-year high to stamp out stubborn inflation.
Recent Stories
Zardari steps down as chairman of PPPP
WWF-Pakistan rolls out regenerative agriculture practices initiative
PSCA seminar on 'Virtual Women Police Station', 'Women Safety App'
Sukkur IBA, District Council join hands for CSS preparatory classes
MQM-P delegation meets Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi
PCB proposes India in Lahore for 2025 champions trophy
US trade gap wider than anticipated in March
Mongolian envoy for joint efforts to improve trade ties
Minister assures addressing local government's demands
Health department confirms 2 deaths due to measles
Bilawal extends solidarity to journalists, media professionals on World Press Fr ..
Civil Defence holds 2-day training session
More Stories From Business
-
WWF-Pakistan rolls out regenerative agriculture practices initiative7 minutes ago
-
US trade gap wider than anticipated in March7 minutes ago
-
Mongolian envoy for joint efforts to improve trade ties7 minutes ago
-
Rupee gains 01 pasia against US dollar1 hour ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal expresses Pakistan's eagerness to enter CPEC Phase-II2 hours ago
-
EU pledges $1 bn for Lebanon, urges steps against illegal migration2 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal spearheads strategic review of Federal PPP Policy2 hours ago
-
Planning Minister directs NHA to complete infrastructure projects without any delay2 hours ago
-
Yen jump sparks talk of second Japan intervention2 hours ago
-
Headline Inflation decelerates further to 17.3 percent in April3 hours ago
-
Shell logs 'strong' quarter as earnings fall but top expectations2 hours ago
-
Markets diverge before Apple earnings, on eve of key US data2 hours ago