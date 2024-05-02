US trade gap wider than anticipated in March

The US trade deficit was wider than analysts anticipated in March -- hovering close to the biggest in nearly a year -- with exports and imports both declining, according to government data published Thursday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The US trade deficit was wider than analysts anticipated in March -- hovering close to the biggest in nearly a year -- with exports and imports both declining, according to government data published Thursday.

The trade gap came in at $69.4 billion, narrowing slightly from February's $69.5 billion figure -- which had been revised larger, said the Commerce Department.

Analysts had expected a figure of $69.0 billion, according to Briefing.com.

While consumption has helped to support US trade, economists see trade flows easing ahead with cooler global demand and growth.

Elevated interest rates in the United States could also weigh on demand in the country.

On Wednesday, the US central bank held rates at a 23-year high to stamp out stubborn inflation.