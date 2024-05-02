Open Menu

US Trade Gap Wider Than Anticipated In March

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2024 | 08:04 PM

US trade gap wider than anticipated in March

The US trade deficit was wider than analysts anticipated in March -- hovering close to the biggest in nearly a year -- with exports and imports both declining, according to government data published Thursday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The US trade deficit was wider than analysts anticipated in March -- hovering close to the biggest in nearly a year -- with exports and imports both declining, according to government data published Thursday.

The trade gap came in at $69.4 billion, narrowing slightly from February's $69.5 billion figure -- which had been revised larger, said the Commerce Department.

Analysts had expected a figure of $69.0 billion, according to Briefing.com.

While consumption has helped to support US trade, economists see trade flows easing ahead with cooler global demand and growth.

Elevated interest rates in the United States could also weigh on demand in the country.

On Wednesday, the US central bank held rates at a 23-year high to stamp out stubborn inflation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Bank United States February March Commerce From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Zardari steps down as chairman of PPPP

Zardari steps down as chairman of PPPP

17 minutes ago
 WWF-Pakistan rolls out regenerative agriculture pr ..

WWF-Pakistan rolls out regenerative agriculture practices initiative

7 minutes ago
 PSCA seminar on 'Virtual Women Police Station', 'W ..

PSCA seminar on 'Virtual Women Police Station', 'Women Safety App'

4 minutes ago
 Sukkur IBA, District Council join hands for CSS pr ..

Sukkur IBA, District Council join hands for CSS preparatory classes

7 minutes ago
 MQM-P delegation meets Interior Minister Mohsin Na ..

MQM-P delegation meets Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi

28 minutes ago
 PCB proposes India in Lahore for 2025 champions tr ..

PCB proposes India in Lahore for 2025 champions trophy

32 minutes ago
US trade gap wider than anticipated in March

US trade gap wider than anticipated in March

7 minutes ago
 Mongolian envoy for joint efforts to improve trade ..

Mongolian envoy for joint efforts to improve trade ties

7 minutes ago
 Minister assures addressing local government's dem ..

Minister assures addressing local government's demands

1 hour ago
 Health department confirms 2 deaths due to measles

Health department confirms 2 deaths due to measles

1 hour ago
 Bilawal extends solidarity to journalists, media p ..

Bilawal extends solidarity to journalists, media professionals on World Press Fr ..

1 hour ago
 Civil Defence holds 2-day training session

Civil Defence holds 2-day training session

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business