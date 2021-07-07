UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Travel Industry Urges Biden To Lift International Flight Restrictions By July 15

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 11:20 PM

US Travel Industry Urges Biden to Lift International Flight Restrictions by July 15

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) A coalition of 24 US travel organizations released a report on Wednesday urging the Biden administration to lift international travel restrictions by July 15.

"Ease entry restrictions by July 15, 2021, when the US is forecast to achieve widespread immunity and sustained declines in infections and hospitalizations," the report said.

The US travel industry also calls on the Federal government to immediately reopen travel between the United States and the United Kingdom and to quickly allow fully vaccinated individuals from non-high-risk countries to enter the United States.

The US Travel Association, which is among the 24 signatories, said for each week that travel restrictions remain in place, the US economy is losing $1.

5 billion in spending from Canada, the European Union and the United Kingdom, which is enough money to support 10,000 jobs in the United States.

Other signatories in the blueprint policy include Airlines for America; Airports Council International - North America; the Aeronautical Repair Station Association; the Aerospace Industries Association; the American Association of Airport Executives, among others.

The United States currently has entry restrictions for foreign travelers from China, India, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Iran, Ireland, Brazil, and South Africa.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Iran China Canada Immunity European Union Ireland Brazil United Kingdom South Africa United States Money July From Government Industry Billion Jobs Airport

Recent Stories

UAE a leading model of humanitarian giving, say am ..

6 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of three ..

6 minutes ago

Fears of 'Spiral of Violence' Rise as Haitian Pres ..

5 minutes ago

President appoints Syed Zahoor Agha as new Governo ..

5 minutes ago

Ghulam Sarwar visits CAA Headquarters

5 minutes ago

Shaheed Burhani Wani to be remembered on his 5th M ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.