US Travel Industry Urges Biden to Lift International Flight Restrictions by July 15

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) A coalition of 24 US travel organizations released a report on Wednesday urging the Biden administration to lift international travel restrictions by July 15.

"Ease entry restrictions by July 15, 2021, when the US is forecast to achieve widespread immunity and sustained declines in infections and hospitalizations," the report said.

The US travel industry also calls on the Federal government to immediately reopen travel between the United States and the United Kingdom and to quickly allow fully vaccinated individuals from non-high-risk countries to enter the United States.

The US Travel Association, which is among the 24 signatories, said for each week that travel restrictions remain in place, the US economy is losing $1.

5 billion in spending from Canada, the European Union and the United Kingdom, which is enough money to support 10,000 jobs in the United States.

Other signatories in the blueprint policy include Airlines for America; Airports Council International - North America; the Aeronautical Repair Station Association; the Aerospace Industries Association; the American Association of Airport Executives, among others.

The United States currently has entry restrictions for foreign travelers from China, India, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Iran, Ireland, Brazil, and South Africa.