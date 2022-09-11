US Treasury Chief Admits Risk of Oil Price Hike in Winter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2022) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen conceded on Sunday that Americans could see a spike in oil prices in winter after the European Union slashes Russian oil imports.

"It's a risk that we're working on the price cap to try to address this winter. The European Union will cease for the most part buying Russian oil.

In addition, they will ban the provision of services that enable Russia to ship oil by tanker and it is possible that that could cause a spike in oil prices," she told CNN.

A price ceiling on Russian oil will be designed to lower Russia's revenues while maintaining supplies of Russian oil to the global market to hold down global crude prices, Yellen explained.

"I believe this is something that can be essential and it's something that we're trying to put in place to avoid a future spike in oil prices," she said.