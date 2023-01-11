WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Russia's energy revenue has been hurt by the G7 price cap on oil exported by the country, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Tuesday, attributing the information to alleged senior Russian officials whom she did not identify despite Moscow's repeated denials of such claims.

"Our goal has been to disrupt military supply chains and deny Russia the weapons they need to wage their illegal war, and to limit the revenue they're using to pay for it. We've seen significant progress on both fronts," Yellen said in a statement issued by the US Treasury Department after talks between her and Canadian Deputy Prime Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland.

Yellen claimed that Russia's fiscal outlook has become increasingly grim, with the country's soldiers being forced to rely on outdated technology and suppliers of last resort like North Korea and Iran.

More significantly, the G7's price cap on Russian oil has had the impact of limiting the Kremlin's most important source of revenue, she said.

"While the crude oil price cap has only been in effect for around a month, we have already seen early progress towards both of those goals - with senior Russian officials having admitted that the price cap is cutting into Russia's energy revenue," the US Treasury chief said.

"Global energy markets have also remained well-supplied, and public reports indicate that countries are using the price cap to drive steep bargains on the price of Russian oil imports."

Under the price cap imposed on December 5, G7 nations, along with the European Union and Australia, leverage their influence in maritime transport to keep at $60 per barrel the maximum amount that Russia can charge countries that rely on its oil exports. Russian oil purchased above the price ceiling cannot be shipped or insured by EU and G7 operators, while transactions involving such oil also cannot be financed, the proponents of the price cap said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied that the price cap has had a negative impact on the nation's energy revenue. Putin also signed on December 27 a decree banning supplies of Russian oil and petroleum products to countries subscribing to the G7 price cap.