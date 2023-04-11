Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

US Treasury Chief Says Russian Price Cap Helping Stabilize Global Energy Markets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2023 | 10:07 PM

US Treasury Chief Says Russian Price Cap Helping Stabilize Global Energy Markets

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that the Group of Seven's price cap on Russian oil is helping stabilize world energy markets

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that the Group of Seven's price cap on Russian oil is helping stabilize world energy markets.

"The price cap is helping stabilize global energy markets," Yellen said ahead of the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) and World Bank's Spring Meetings.

Yellen also mentioned that she is optimistic that the United States and its partners will continue to support Ukraine to finance its needs and looks forward to coordinating with US allies at the spring meetings on this matter.

In addition, Yellen said the IMF's new outlook for global growth is reasonable but stronger and brighter compared to the same period a year ago.

According to Yellen, global growth projections are higher than they were a year ago, inflationary projections are diminishing in some parts of the world, commodity prices have eased, and supply chain snarls are being resolved.

The IMF said in its World Economic Outlook (WEO) report on Tuesday that it has revised downward its forecast for global economic growth by 0.1% to 3.4% in 2023 and to 2.8% in 2024. It also projects global headline inflation to decline from 8.7% in 2022 to 7% in 2023, with the world not expected to hit target inflation levels until 2025.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF World World Bank Ukraine Russia Oil Same Price United States Market From

Recent Stories

Power supply situation will far better this year: ..

Power supply situation will far better this year: Dastgir

4 minutes ago
 Justice Isa meets CJP Bandial day after parliament ..

Justice Isa meets CJP Bandial day after parliament’s joint session

8 minutes ago
 Hunter Biden Partners Visited White House 80 Times ..

Hunter Biden Partners Visited White House 80 Times While Joe Biden Served as VP ..

1 minute ago
 Artificial Intelligence Can Make Hackers, Analysts ..

Artificial Intelligence Can Make Hackers, Analysts More Effective - NSA Cybersec ..

1 minute ago
 Kazakhstan-Russia Trade on Track to Hit $30Bln Soo ..

Kazakhstan-Russia Trade on Track to Hit $30Bln Soon - Foreign Minister of Kazakh ..

1 minute ago
 Armenian Military Reports Casualties in Border Sho ..

Armenian Military Reports Casualties in Border Shootout With Azerbaijan

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.