US Treasury Chief Says Russian Price Cap Helping Stabilize Global Energy Markets

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that the Group of Seven's price cap on Russian oil is helping stabilize world energy markets.

"The price cap is helping stabilize global energy markets," Yellen said ahead of the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) and World Bank's Spring Meetings.

Yellen also mentioned that she is optimistic that the United States and its partners will continue to support Ukraine to finance its needs and looks forward to coordinating with US allies at the spring meetings on this matter.

In addition, Yellen said the IMF's new outlook for global growth is reasonable but stronger and brighter compared to the same period a year ago.

According to Yellen, global growth projections are higher than they were a year ago, inflationary projections are diminishing in some parts of the world, commodity prices have eased, and supply chain snarls are being resolved.

The IMF said in its World Economic Outlook (WEO) report on Tuesday that it has revised downward its forecast for global economic growth by 0.1% to 3.4% in 2023 and to 2.8% in 2024. It also projects global headline inflation to decline from 8.7% in 2022 to 7% in 2023, with the world not expected to hit target inflation levels until 2025.