US Treasury Chief Yellen Says Sees No Signs of Recession, Labor Market Strong

(@FahadShabbir)

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in an interview that she sees no signs of a recession, pointing to a strong labor market and recent growth as evidence of a recovering economy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in an interview that she sees no signs of a recession, pointing to a strong labor market and recent growth as evidence of a recovering economy.

"What we're seeing right now is solid growth this quarter. Growth has obviously slowed following a very rapid recovery from high unemployment," Yellen told CNN on Thursday. "We have a strong labor market. I don't see signs of a recession in this economy at this point."

Slow growth is expected in an economy with high employment, Yellen added.

US gross domestic product grew by an annualized rate of 2.6% in the third quarter of this year, ending two consecutive quarters of decline, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said on Thursday in initial estimates.

Earlier today, the US Commerce Department said that the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, the Personal Consumption Expenditures Index, remained at 6.2% during the year to September, unchanged from the previous month.

Food prices in the US have risen 11.9% from the previous year and energy prices by 20.3%, the Bureau of Economic Analysis also said.

The reports show the US economy is making progress, but the country still has more work to do, President Joe Biden said on Friday.