UrduPoint.com

US Treasury Chief Yellen Says Sees No Signs Of Recession, Labor Market Strong

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2022 | 09:10 PM

US Treasury Chief Yellen Says Sees No Signs of Recession, Labor Market Strong

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in an interview that she sees no signs of a recession, pointing to a strong labor market and recent growth as evidence of a recovering economy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in an interview that she sees no signs of a recession, pointing to a strong labor market and recent growth as evidence of a recovering economy.

"What we're seeing right now is solid growth this quarter. Growth has obviously slowed following a very rapid recovery from high unemployment," Yellen told CNN on Thursday. "We have a strong labor market. I don't see signs of a recession in this economy at this point."

Slow growth is expected in an economy with high employment, Yellen added.

US gross domestic product grew by an annualized rate of 2.6% in the third quarter of this year, ending two consecutive quarters of decline, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said on Thursday in initial estimates.

Earlier today, the US Commerce Department said that the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, the Personal Consumption Expenditures Index, remained at 6.2% during the year to September, unchanged from the previous month.

Food prices in the US have risen 11.9% from the previous year and energy prices by 20.3%, the Bureau of Economic Analysis also said.

The reports show the US economy is making progress, but the country still has more work to do, President Joe Biden said on Friday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Progress September Market Commerce From Employment

Recent Stories

Pakistan to stay positive for remaining T20 world ..

Pakistan to stay positive for remaining T20 world cup matches: Waqar Younis

7 seconds ago
 NEPRA imposes Rs10 mln on CPPA-G for revision in m ..

NEPRA imposes Rs10 mln on CPPA-G for revision in minimum loading

8 seconds ago
 SU faculty member awarded gold medal

SU faculty member awarded gold medal

10 seconds ago
 LDA demolishes illegal structures in city

LDA demolishes illegal structures in city

11 seconds ago
 Without healthy children, nation cannot have healt ..

Without healthy children, nation cannot have healthy future: CM Murad

16 seconds ago
 Turning AJK into a true welfare state in top prior ..

Turning AJK into a true welfare state in top priorities: AJK PM

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.