US Treasury Gives License To Trinidad And Tobago To Develop Venezuelan Gas Field - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2023 | 03:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) The United States Treasury Department granted Trinidad and Tobago a license to develop a gas field within Venezuelan territorial waters, Reuters reported, citing a senior US official.

The US Treasury Department is granting the license at Trinidad and Tobago's request, the report said on Tuesday. The move is intended to enhance Caribbean regional energy security, the report said.

The license allows the island nation to resume business connected to Venezuela's Dragon gas field and state-run oil company PDVSA, the report added.

However, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government is not allowed to receive any cash payments from the project, according to the report.

Earlier in the day, US Vice President Kamala Harris and Prime Minister Keith Rowley of Trinidad and Tobago spoke about boosting energy security. Harris told Rowley the US would "take action" to help meet the region's energy requirements.

